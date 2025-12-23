Video of Odisha wrestlers, travelling for championship, sitting near train toilet goes viral; state govt vows action

At least 18 athletes from Odisha were allegedly forced to sit near a train toilet due to unconfirmed tickets. The athletes were reportedly travelling to Uttar Pradesh to represent their state at the 69th National School Wrestling Championship. The athletes had to travel in general compartments in harsh winter conditions.(X@@kshshvasishta0)

A video shared on social media shows the athletes sitting outside the toilet area inside the train.

Responding to the incident, Odisha Education Minister Nityananda told news agency ANI, “I have been informed that our students who travelled to Uttar Pradesh for the national championships faced inconvenience during their train journey due to a ticket issue. We will certainly look into the matter and initiate an inquiry into what happened. Appropriate action will be taken.”

Hari Prasad Pattanayak, general secretary of the Odisha State Karate Association, said, “It is definitely an unfortunate incident. The system needs to be improved. Getting train tickets in India is very difficult, and we have to think more broadly.”

According to an NDTV report, seats were reserved for only four out of the 18 athletes sent for the national-level competition in Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining athletes had to travel in general compartments in harsh winter conditions, adding to their discomfort.

The area near the toilets is cramped, unhygienic and poorly ventilated, and is commonly used as a passageway between coaches. Despite this, the athletes had no option but to sit there for the entire journey.

A clip of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows athletes huddled over their luggage, covering themselves from head to toe to protect themselves from the biting cold. Some are seen using their bags as makeshift seats, while others rest with their heads lowered in exhaustion.