Video: PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls who tied rakhis on his wrist in the national capital on Monday. PM Narendra Modi celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with children and students of various schools and organizations at Prime Minister residence , in New Delhi on Monday.( )

In a video, shared by the prime minister's office, the girls were seen tying rakhis to PM Modi, marking the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ- PM Narendra Modi to visit Poland on August 21-22, Ukraine on August 23

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister also extended his greetings on the occasion, praying for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolising the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life,” PM Modi said in an X post.

‘Pledge on this day to safeguard the dignity and safety of women’: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her greetings on Raksha Bandhan, a festival that honors the bond between siblings. She stressed that the celebration fosters feelings of affection and respect for all sisters and daughters.

In a post on X, President Murmu expressed, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters."

She also called on citizens to pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in society.

"I would like that on this festival day, all the countrymen to take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society," her message added.

ALSO READ- Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhi history, significance, celebrations

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival that celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists, and in return, brothers give gifts as a symbol of their love and care.