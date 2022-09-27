Video tribute to Shinzo Abe at state funeral features 'friend' PM Modi

World leaders gathered on Tuesday at former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral watched a video tribute to the assassinated premier which featured key moments from his career. The video tribute included the time when Shinzo Abe met Prime Minister Narendra Modi among many pictures of Abe with other world leaders at global summits and addressing the United Nations.

The video tribute focused on Shinzo's Abe standing as a world leader and his concerted efforts to maintain good relationships with foreign countries.

In a tweet, PM Modi on Monday said that he remembered Shinzo Abe as “a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship”.

Shinzo Abe is credited with revitalising the key Trans-Pacific Partnership after the US withdrew. Notably, Shinzo Abe has been considered as one of the most important forces behind the "Quad" strategic partnership - an alliance between India, Japan, the US and Australia.

