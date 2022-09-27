Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Video tribute to Shinzo Abe at state funeral features 'friend' PM Modi

Video tribute to Shinzo Abe at state funeral features 'friend' PM Modi

india news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 11:36 AM IST

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: The video tribute focused on Shinzo's Abe standing as a world leader and his concerted efforts to maintain good relationships with foreign countries.

Shinzo Abe State Funeral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Japan PM Shinzo Abe during their visit to Toji Temple in Kyoto. (PTI)
ByMallika Soni

World leaders gathered on Tuesday at former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe's funeral watched a video tribute to the assassinated premier which featured key moments from his career. The video tribute included the time when Shinzo Abe met Prime Minister Narendra Modi among many pictures of Abe with other world leaders at global summits and addressing the United Nations.

The video tribute focused on Shinzo's Abe standing as a world leader and his concerted efforts to maintain good relationships with foreign countries.

Follow all the updates on Shinzo Abe's state funeral here

In a tweet, PM Modi on Monday said that he remembered Shinzo Abe as “a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan friendship”.

Shinzo Abe is credited with revitalising the key Trans-Pacific Partnership after the US withdrew. Notably, Shinzo Abe has been considered as one of the most important forces behind the "Quad" strategic partnership - an alliance between India, Japan, the US and Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP