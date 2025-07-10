Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati among 29 actors under ED scanner in betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against 29 celebrities on Thursday – including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, and several social media influencers – for allegedly promoting illegal online betting platforms. Vijay Deverakonda (PTI)

The ECIR names high-profile figures such as Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash, Manchu Lakshmi, and two television hosts. Influencers like Harsha Sai and the creators of the ‘Local Boi Nani’ channel are also reportedly under ED’s scrutiny.

According to sources cited by news agency PTI, several celebrities are suspected of having "endorsed" online betting platforms such as Junglee Rummy, JeetWin, and Lotus365 in exchange for endorsement or celebrity fees.

The sources also mentioned that some of these "well-known" individuals have previously claimed they were unaware of how the apps functioned. They stated they had no intention of promoting anything illegal or participating in any form of betting.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to record the statements of those named in the coming days. Meanwhile, officials are gathering more FIRs and seeking additional complainants who may have been defrauded by these betting platforms.

A broader investigation is currently underway to determine the total amount of "proceeds of crime" generated by these platforms, as well as to assess the precise involvement of each celebrity. Their level of culpability will be determined after their statements are recorded, the sources added.

Officials suspect that substantial sums were moved through these promotional activities, potentially involving money laundering.

The move comes after a businessman filed a complaint in March, accusing the celebrities of promoting betting apps via social media pop-up ads and other channels.

Based on this complaint, police registered a case on March 19 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Telangana Gaming Act (2017) – which bans all forms of online betting – and the IT Act.

What does the complaint say?

An FIR was registered at Hyderabad’s Miyapur Police Station in March, based on a complaint by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma. The complaint raised concerns over a growing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps, allegedly in violation of the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Phanindra said that during a discussion with young people in his community on March 16, he learned that several had been persuaded to invest money in gambling platforms promoted widely by social media personalities.

The complaint alleges that these celebrities were paid large sums to endorse betting apps that encourage people to risk their money.

Phanindra also shared that he nearly invested in one such app himself but ultimately decided against it after his family advised him about the financial risks involved.

Vijay Deverakonda’s team responded to the FIR filed against him by Telangana police. In a press release, they stated:

“This is to inform the public and all concerned parties that Mr Vijay Deverakonda had officially entered into a contract with a company solely for the limited purpose of serving as a brand ambassador for skill-based games. His endorsement was strictly confined to regions and territories where online skill-based games are legally permitted.”

They also clarified that he did not endorse any illegal betting platforms, saying the endorsement was strictly for "online skill-based games that are legally permitted."