'Vijay effect' across Tamil Nadu as TVK makes blockbuster debut, set to form government

Tamil Nadu is witnessing the ‘Vijay effect’ as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a strong debut in the Assembly elections. The party crossed the majority mark of 118 by 10:50 am on Monday, according to PValue data. TVK is currently leading in 170 seats, with traditional parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam trailing behind. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a visit to Saibaba Temple, at Shirdi in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, Wednesday, April 29 (PTI)

Actor-politician Vijay, who officially launched the TVK two years back, with the party getting registered with the ECI the same year, himself is leading Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency by a margin of more than 5200 votes ahead of DMK's S Inigo Irudayaraj. He is also leading by more than 5800 votes in Perambur with DMK's RD Shekar )7196) trailing.

ECI Tamil Nadu election results LIVE

Party leader V S Babu is also looking to be a 'giant killer', leading in Kolathur with more than 4000 votes against incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin, at the time of writing the report.

According to Election Commission data, TVK is currently leading in 109 constituencies out of the total 234 Assembly segments, as counting of votes is underway across the state on April 23. The AIADMK and DMK were ahead in 63 and 40 seats, respectively. If the party crosses the majority mark of 118 seats, it would be a new history in Tamil Nadu. No party, just two years after its founding, has managed to assume power in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran became the Chief Minister in 1977, five years after starting the party. He had cut his teeth in the DMK for about 2 decades before becoming the chief minister. Hence, TVK's performance if it crosses the majority mark will have no parallels.

Vijay's party took the lead right when the counting began and quickly solidified it. As the process progressed, TVK made its presence felt across segments spread over all regions of the state, including the Western Kongu areas, where the AIADMK-BJP combine has a strong presence. If the trends continue, Vijay could ensure the biggest electoral upset.