Vijayendra takes charge as Karnataka BJP chief, says will ensure party wins all 28 LS seats

BY Vijayendra, the newly-appointed president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Karnataka unit, officially assumed his responsibilities on Wednesday in Bengaluru, with a declaration that he will ensure that the party win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the elections, scheduled to be held next year. The ceremony at the party state office was attended by his father and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, along with the other senior leaders of the party. Newly appointed Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa greets the crowd after taking charge, outside the party office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

Aged 47, Vijayendra was appointed to the post on November 10. Addressing party workers, the state BJP chief said that he will transform the state into a robust party stronghold once again. Vijayendra asked party workers to be ready not only for the Lok Sabha polls but also for another assembly election in the state.

“We won’t resort to any Operation Kamala [poaching of MLAs], so there’s no need to be alarmed. However, the ruling party MLAs find it challenging to walk on the streets because the chief minister has failed to provide them with even a ₹1 grant. Unlike us, being opposition MLAs, the ruling party MLAs can’t raise their heads in the streets. You will see how they [opposition MLAs] will teach a lesson to this [Congress] government,” Vijayendra stated. While criticising the Siddaramaiah-led government in the state, Vijayendra accused the government of conducting daylight robbery under its rule and said, “There is no conducive environment for investments.”

He also set a goal to secure all 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “I thank my party leaders for appointing me despite the presence of senior leaders in the party. Since my appointment as the state president, I have engaged with several senior leaders, building confidence, and seeking their cooperation to realize the dream of winning all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.”

Hailing from the dominant Lingayat-Veerashaiva community, Vijayendra signalled inclusivity by encouraging party legislators to view themselves as party workers rather than identifying solely with specific communities. “We can sweep the Lok Sabha polls only if you consider yourselves as party workers rather than leaders of specific communities,” he maintained.

The event saw the presence of former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, and Sadananda Gowda, along with several senior leaders. However, it also witnessed absenteeism of notable leaders, including party MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad. Additionally, former minister CT Ravi, absent at the event, issued a video message stating his presence in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh for election campaigning.

These absentees, including Ravi, Yatnal, and Bellad, are believed to be aligned with BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh’s camp and are reportedly opposed to the nomination of Vijayendra as the state president. While Bellad and Yatnal share the Lingayat community background with Vijayendra, Ravi hails from the Vokkaliga community.

Other notable absentees were former ministers V Somanna, K Sudhakar, and Arvind Limbavali. Despite the internal dynamics, the BJP has planned a grand rally to celebrate Vijayendra’s appointment at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru after November 25.

Vijayendra also said that he would take all senior leaders along to bring back PM Modi to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress party leaders pointed out the absence of several leaders during the event saying, problems plague the state unit of the BJP. “There is still a lack of unity in the BJP. First of all, he [Vijayendra] got this post because there is a lack of leadership in the party. Even today [Wednesday], several leaders like CT Ravi, Yahnal and many other leaders were missing from the event. We wish him [Vijayendra] well, but are his party colleagues doing it?” asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge.

When asked if the appointment of Vijayendra could take away the votes of the Lingayat community, which supported the Congress in the assembly election, Kharge said, “Our victory was not just because Lingayat communities voted for us, but it was a result of the corruption and lack of governance within the BJP. We will seek votes on our achievements.”

