Vijayendra’s loyalists meet seeking action against MLA Yatnal

Karnataka BJP leaders loyal to state president BY Vijayendra convened a meeting at the residence of BS Yediyurappa on Sunday, seeking action against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The meeting indicated a deepening rift in the party, with the leaders accusing Yatnal of tarnishing the BJP's image through repeated public criticism.

The meeting took place ahead of the repeatedly postponed state core committee meeting, which will likely be held in mid-December. During the meeting, the leaders stressed that grassroots workers have intensified their demands for action against Yatnal, whose defiance of party directives has caused significant friction, people familiar with the matter said.

During the media briefing, a group of BJP workers interrupted proceedings, accusing state leaders of failing to push for Yatnal’s expulsion.

Former minister BC Patil said: “The demand to expel Yatnal has primarily come from the rank and file. If he continues his behaviours, the party will have no choice but to act.” He further said that a senior leadership meeting would be held on December 10 in Davanagere to address internal disputes.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra distanced himself from any direct calls for Yatnal’s removal but acknowledged the impact on the party. “I don’t need that. But party workers are demanding it,” he said, noting that Yatnal’s actions had harmed the party’s unity. He also criticised those undermining internal cohesion and said: “Some leaders in the party think their only job is to deride Vijayendra and Yediyurappa. They are under the illusion that this will secure them a big post.”

Vijayendra’s allies, including MP Renukacharya, BC Patil, Katta Subramanya Naidu, and Hartal Halappa, announced plans to meet the BJP’s central leadership to advocate for Yatnal’s expulsion on December 7 following another meeting.

Renukacharya accused Yatnal of damaging the BJP’s public image, particularly during recent by-elections. “His critical statements against Yediyurappa and Vijayendra since 2020 have hurt the BJP’s credibility,” he said, warning that continued attacks would equate to challenging the party’s high command. “Everyone knows Yediyurappa’s immense contribution to the BJP. He built the party tirelessly, while Yatnal is merely a ‘self-proclaimed’ leader,” Renukacharya asserted.

However, former BJP MP Pratap Simha called Yatnal as an “asset” to the party. “Yatnal is one of the most popular leaders in the state, with a large fan following. The party will benefit from him along with other leaders,” Simha remarked.

Yatnal, along with senior BJP leaders such as Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Arvind Limbavali, and Madhu Bangarappa, launched a month-long anti-Waqf march from Bidar in north Karnataka to Chamarajanagar in the southern part of the state.

The BJP leader, however, clarified that he had no vested interests in the matter. “My agitation is not for vested interests. We are not doing this to remove a president or make someone CM. Our fight is for the farmers, Sanatan Dharma, and you. It will continue even if we have to sacrifice our lives,” he said, addressing a gathering in Belagavi.

When asked about why the central leadership was yet to address the issue, L Nagendra, president of the BJP’s Mysuru city unit, said that other priorities have taken precedence. “The leadership has been busy with elections in Maharashtra but will soon focus on this matter,” he stated.