Home / India News / Diplomat Vikram Kumar Doraiswami appointed India’s next envoy to Bangladesh

Diplomat Vikram Kumar Doraiswami appointed India’s next envoy to Bangladesh

Currently, Doraiswami is the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has a Masters degree in History from the Delhi University and can converse in Chinese and Urdu and also knows a smattering of French.
Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has a Masters degree in History from the Delhi University and can converse in Chinese and Urdu and also knows a smattering of French.
         

Indian Foreign Service officer Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

Currently, Doraiswami is an Additional Secretary in-charge of international organisations and summits at the headquarters of the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi.

He is expected to take up the assignment in Dhaka soon.

Prior to his current assignment, Doraiswami has earlier served as the Indian ambassador to the Republic of Korea and later was also posted in Uzbekistan. He joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) — the top administrative services of the Indian government in 1992. Before joining government service, he used to work as a journalist.

Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has a Masters degree in History from the Delhi University and can converse in Chinese and Urdu and also knows a smattering of French.

Doraiswami succeeds Riva Ganguly Das as the Indian envoy in Dhaka.

top news
