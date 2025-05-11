'Vikram Misri a decent, honest man working tirelessly for nation': Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday. called foreign secretary Vikram Misri “a decent and an honest, hard working" diplomat working tirelessly for the country. India's Civil Servants work under the Executive, Owaisi said on Sunday.(ANI)

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri has become a household name with his daily appearances at the government press briefings he leads on Operation Sindoor and the military action thereafter along with two women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

“Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation. Our Civil Servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz,” Asaduddin Owaisi said in his post on X. Follow India-Pak news live updates

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire ‘understanding’, with effect from 5 pm.

In his evening briefing, Vikram Misri said, "Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today."

"It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," he said.

Vikram Misri's press statement came shortly after US President Donald Trump broke the news of the ceasefire understanding through a post on Truth Social. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump said.

Later in the evening, Vikram Misri again issued a press statement after Pakistan violated the ceasefire, with drones being intercepted over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.