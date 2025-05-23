Vikram Misri briefs MPs delegations on Pakistan's links to al Qaeda, 9/11 attack

India's multi-party delegations to different countries will emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism, including the 9/11 attack in the US, and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday briefed delegations led by Tharoor, Prasad, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule and BJP leader Baijayant Panda about the message to be delivered to the world capitals.(MEA)

After the briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to four of the seven parliamentary delegations here on Friday, delegates said they will work to bust the Pakistani narrative of projecting India as the aggressor by underscoring the links of Pahalgam terrorists to the country.

Two of the four terrorists involved in the killing of 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in the famous tourist town were Pakistanis, some of the MPs said after the briefing.

With Pakistan protesting India's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, the delegations will be conveying to different countries that maintaining friendship and goodwill was a condition to the agreement, which Pakistan has breached with its constant involvement in terror strikes in India.

Misri noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "blood and water cannot flow together".

Three delegations were briefed by Misri on Tuesday and are already on tours of their destinations.

The delegation, which is led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visiting the US is likely to underscore Pakistan's links to al Qaeda, which was behind multiple terror strikes across the world, including the 9/11 attack in the North American country.

Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was traced to a hideout in Pakistan, they noted.

Sources said other delegations will also be emphasising this point, including in several Islamic countries that have been victims of terror incidents as well.

Different delegations have been armed with dossiers specific to the countries they are visiting.

Asked about the US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating the halting of military actions from both countries, an MP said different countries may have spoken to representatives of the two countries but the decision was arrived at bilaterally at the levels of two DGMOs at the request of Pakistan.

An MP said, "Pakistan has been building this false narrative that India initiated the hostilities with Operation Sindoor. But our point will be that our military operation was in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. And we launched precise attacks on terror sites and not on military facilities or civilians."

It was only after Pakistan attempted to target Indian towns and military facilities that Indian armed forces responded, he added.

Misri emphasised the armed forces statement that Indian pilots returned safely when a member asked about their likely response to Pakistani claims about hitting Indian assets.

Different delegations will be given more specific inputs before their meetings with representatives of the countries they are visiting.

Tharoor said they will meet government representatives, think tanks, legislators, a day the media.

"The whole idea is that we will like to sensitise government opinion, public opinion... in each of these countries. We will do what it takes to convey our message," he said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is leading a delegation to western Europe, said India desires peace and diplomacy, but if Indians are attacked, there will be a strong retaliation.

He said, "Pakistan's track record over the past 70 years speaks for itself, and the world is now willing to listen to India. India is a responsible, democratic nation. In our country, decisions are made by democratically elected governments, not by the military."

Former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said they will emphasise the sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir due to Pak-sponsored terrorism.

The delegations will convey to world capitals India's resolve for zero tolerance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Three delegations, led by Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha and DMK leader K Kanimozhi, have already taken India's message to leaders in UAE, Japan and Russia.

The Tharoor-led delegation will travel to Guyana, Colombia, Panama, Brazil and the US.

The delegation led by Prasad will travel to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.

Sule will lead the group to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia and South Africa.

The delegation led by Panda is travelling to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.