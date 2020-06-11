e-paper
Vinod Dua given anticipatory bail in defamation case

A defamation case was lodged against senior journalist Vinod Dua by a Delhi BJP leader for a statement on his YouTube show.

india Updated: Jun 11, 2020 06:58 IST
A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to senior journalist Vinod Dua in a defamation case lodged on the complaint of a Delhi BJP leader who had alleged that the scribe made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his YouTube show.

The court, on Tuesday, also directed police to not take coercive steps against Dua till June 29, the next date of hearing, and asked Dua to join the probe and cooperate with police. Additional Sessions Judge Vineeta Goyal granted relief to Dua after investigating officer said his custodial interrogation was not required and no recovery was to be affected from him.

