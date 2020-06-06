e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Case against Vinod Dua for ‘spreading fake news’

Case against Vinod Dua for ‘spreading fake news’

Speaking to HT, Kumar said he first filed the complaint against Dua on April 13, after he came across instances of Dua trying to instigate the minority community.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vinod Dua said he is yet to receive a copy of the complaint and the police are yet to inform him.
Vinod Dua said he is yet to receive a copy of the complaint and the police are yet to inform him. (Getty Image)
         

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case against journalist Vinod Dua for allegedly making statements incite trouble through his YouTube channel. Police said the first information report (FIR) was filed on the complaint of Naveen Kumar, the Bhartiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit (BJP) spokesperson.

Kumar said Dua was “continuously spreading and publishing false and ill-motivated news for his ulterior motive.”

Speaking to HT, Kumar said he first filed the complaint against Dua on April 13, after he came across instances of Dua trying to instigate the minority community.

“He is trying to create a narrative that the government is against Muslims and was responsible for the riots in Delhi. He has tried to misuse the media,” he said.

Dua said he is yet to receive a copy of the complaint and the police are yet to inform him.

In his written complaint, Kumar alleged, that Dua who runs a show on YouTube channel called the “Vinod Dua show”, in an episode broadcast on March 11 presented news in a false context.

Kumar also alleged that Dua misreported the Delhi riots and stated that the central government did nothing to stop the violence and misquoted BJP leader Kapil Mishra. He claimed that Dua reported that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) was solely responsible for the Delhi riots.

The complaint further adds that Dua’s act is not only in violation of strict guidelines of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting and press council of India for which his accreditation is liable to be revoked but apart from this his act constitutes several offences punishable under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In