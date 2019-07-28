Today in New Delhi, India
Viral video shows Shamli SP tending to kanwar pilgrim

An official said Ajay Kumar was invited to inaugurate the naturopathy medical camp organised for kanwariyas in Shamli on Friday night.

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:20 IST
HT Correspondent
MEERUT
Shamli,kanwar pilgrim,Shamli SP
Kanwar pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh cross National Highway 48.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO (Representative))

A viral video purportedly showing Shamli superintendent of police (SP) Ajay Kumar massaging the feet of a kanwar pilgrim at a health camp here triggered a controversy on Saturday.

An official said Kumar was invited to inaugurate the naturopathy medical camp organised for kanwariyas in Shamli on Friday night. Kumar said over the phone: “The canvas of modern policing is quite large... Democratic policing is a set of investigation, prevention of crime, security, service, public participation and community policing.”

“It is wrong to keep a distance with public in policing. Better policing needs inclusion of sensitivity and human values”, he said, adding, “When constables, sub inspectors and inspectors can help injured people, why can’t an SP provide relief to the weak?”

Political analyst Sudhir Panwar described the act as a “complete surrender” before the state. “They have been working to fulfill the agenda of the state government and the line between the party and the administration has been blurred,” he said.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 01:20 IST

