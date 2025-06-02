Virat Kohli's Bengaluru pub One8 Commune booked for not having designated smoking zone

Cricketer Virat Kohli's One8 Commune pub and restaurant in Bengaluru has once again found itself in trouble, with the Cubbon Park Police booking it for not having a designated smoking zone. Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune has been previously booked for operating beyond permitted hours and fire safety violations. (File Image)

A suo-moto case was registered against the pub under Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) violations.

Previous violations

One8 Commune has faced actions in the past as well. Last year in July, the Bengaluru police booked the manager of One8 Commune restaurant and pub for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours.

An FIR was registered at the Cubbon Park police station. Officials had initially observed that the pub on the top floor of Ratnam complex was buzzing even after 1 am. When the sub-inspector of the jurisdiction visited the establishment during patrol after 1 am, he found that it was serving customers after the permitted hours.

"The One8 Commune pub at Kasturba Road was found serving customers at 1.20 AM on July 6, which is beyond the closing tune," the FIR read.

At the time, action was taken against three other pubs as well. In Bengaluru, pubs cannot serve customers after 1 am.

Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune was opened in Bengaluru in December 2023, following its success in Delhi and Mumbai. In an interview, Kohli had said that Bengaluru was his favourite city and was 'close to his heart', which is why he picked the city for the restaurant.

Months later, again in December 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to One8 Commune over violation of fire safety regulations.

The establishment, which is housed in the sixth floor of Ratnams Complex, came under heavy setting for operating without implementing properly mandated fire safety measures or obtaining a fire department clearance certificate.