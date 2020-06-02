e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh BJP chief, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets wishes

Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh BJP chief, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets wishes

This will be Vishnu Deo Sai’s third stint as the state president of the BJP.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:41 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Sources within the party say that there was consensus around Vishnu Deo Sai’s name because of his influence among the tribals and his extensive track record in the state. (HT Photo)
Sources within the party say that there was consensus around Vishnu Deo Sai’s name because of his influence among the tribals and his extensive track record in the state. (HT Photo)
         

Former union minister Vishnu Deo Sai was appointed chief of the Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Tuesday. He replaced former MP Vikram Usendi.

This will be the former Central leader’s third stint as the state president of the BJP.

Sai, elected as Member of Parliament from Raigarh four times (1999-2014), served as Union minister in the first Narendra Modi’s government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was not fielded by the BJP, as the party in Chhattisgarh had decided to not repeat any of its sitting MPs after losing the state assembly elections in 2018.

The new BJP chief is viewed as an influential tribal leader, particularly in the plains of Chhattisgarh.

Sources within the party say that there was consensus around his name because of his influence among the tribals and his extensive track record in the state.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel congratulated Sai for his appointment as the BJP state chief.

“ ….. I hope that under your ( Sai’s ) leadership the BJP will play a role of positive opposition,” tweeted Baghel.

On the other hand, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Dharmalal Kaushik and former CM Raman Singh also congratulated Sai and said that under his leadership the party will achieve a new identity and will become strong in Chhattisgarh.

tags
top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In