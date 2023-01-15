Vishw Kayasth Sansthan opens its first unit in U.P.

LUCKNOW The Vishw Kayasth Sansthan, a global association for the Kayastha community, opened its first Uttar Pradesh unit in Lucknow on Sunday. The unit was formed under the chairmanship of the newly-appointed president IAS Alok Ranjan, a former Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat, and retired Justice Sudhir Saxena.

On the occasion, Adarsh Srivastava, trustee of the association and acting president, addressed the gathering and spoke about the mission of the association and its uniqueness. Member Rupali Chandra also conducted the proceedings.

The event was attended by several people from the community who had come from Mumbai. Among those who participated included -- Gauri Shankar Lal Srivastava, trustee and president of Vishw Kayasth Sansthan; and Sharad Pradhan, senior vice president of Uttar Pradesh unit; among others.

Notably, the Vishw Kayasth Sansthan has units in several parts of India.