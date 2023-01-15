Home / India News / Vishw Kayasth Sansthan opens its first unit in U.P.

Vishw Kayasth Sansthan opens its first unit in U.P.

india news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The unit was formed under the chairmanship of the newly-appointed president IAS Alok Ranjan, a former Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat, and retired Justice Sudhir Saxena.

The Vishw Kayasth Sansthan has units in several parts of India. (HT Photo)
The Vishw Kayasth Sansthan has units in several parts of India. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The Vishw Kayasth Sansthan, a global association for the Kayastha community, opened its first Uttar Pradesh unit in Lucknow on Sunday. The unit was formed under the chairmanship of the newly-appointed president IAS Alok Ranjan, a former Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat, and retired Justice Sudhir Saxena.

On the occasion, Adarsh Srivastava, trustee of the association and acting president, addressed the gathering and spoke about the mission of the association and its uniqueness. Member Rupali Chandra also conducted the proceedings.

The event was attended by several people from the community who had come from Mumbai. Among those who participated included -- Gauri Shankar Lal Srivastava, trustee and president of Vishw Kayasth Sansthan; and Sharad Pradhan, senior vice president of Uttar Pradesh unit; among others.

Notably, the Vishw Kayasth Sansthan has units in several parts of India.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out