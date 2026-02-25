Visitors steal flowers from Noida Flower Festival, outrage after video surfaces

A video purportedly showing visitors stealing flowers and pots from the recently concluded Noida Flower Festival 2026 has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many users questioning civic sense and respect for public property. The flower festival, held from February 19 to 22 at Shivalik Park in Sector 33A, attracted nearly 1.5 million visitors from across NCR, officials said. (HT_PRINT)

According to officials, the incident occurred during the final hours of the four-day festival on Sunday. The widely circulated clip shows several people removing flowers and plants from decorative installations and display areas. Some festival-goers are seen climbing over floral arrangements and pulling out plants. Several users criticised the incident on the social media platform X. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Anand Mohan Singh, deputy director (horticulture), Noida Authority, said, “It was happening almost every day. We would fix everything at night, and then people would damage it again the next day. What can we do about certain members of the public?”

The flower festival, held from February 19 to 22 at Shivalik Park in Sector 33A, attracted nearly 1.5 million visitors from across NCR, officials said.