e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Vistara to send senior employees on compulsory leave without pay for 3 days

Vistara to send senior employees on compulsory leave without pay for 3 days

Extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Modi urged companies to be sensitive towards people and not sack them during this difficult period.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades.
The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades.
         

Vistara airlines will be sending its employees on compulsory leave without pay for three days between April 15 and April 30 as a measure to preserve jobs and conserve cash flow, announced its CEO Leslie Thng.

Extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to combat the coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Modi urged companies to be sensitive towards people and not sack them during this difficult period.

“As part of a number of steps we are taking to conserve cash and save costs, we had to make the difficult decision of further reducing our staff costs with the objective of preserving jobs.

For the period between 15- 30 April 2020, about 30% of Vistara’s workforce will take compulsory no-pay leave of one to three days, depending on employment grades (three days for senior-most employees). This decision does not impact the remainder 70% of Vistara staff,” said Vistara spokesperson.

The exercise will be carried out at three levels. The first grade will take 3 days’ leave without pay, the next grade level will take two days’ leave without pay and then the third grade will have to take a day off with no pay.

On March 27, the airline had also introduced compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between April 1 and April 14 for the same set of senior employees.

The compulsory no pay leave will affect around 1,200 employees in senior grades.

The remaining 2,800 employees of the airline such as members of cabin crew and ground handling services will be unaffected.

“With the announcement by the government of India on extending the lockdown, we continue to suspend all our domestic and international operations till 3rd May 2020 and this further impacted significantly on our cash flow with no revenue being generated over an extended period of time,” Thng said in an email to employees.

tags
top news
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Bengal governor suggests central forces to enforce lockdown, triggers row
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates himself after meeting Covid-19 positive MLA
Live: Covid-19 hotspots, green zones identified, says ministry
Live: Covid-19 hotspots, green zones identified, says ministry
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
Study explains how 3 families in China contracted Covid-19 through AC
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
This electric SUV has a ginormous 48-inch digital display inside
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 2 set to launch today: All you need to know
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
Pre-existing ailments are the leading cause of deaths in Covid-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news