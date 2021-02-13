Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
Vistara on Saturday said it will start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3 onwards under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and the Maldives.
The airline will deploy its three-class A320 neo aircraft on this route, said its press release.
The carrier's flights between Mumbai and Male would operate three times a week - Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
Also read| Mughal Gardens to open for public from today
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 24 countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rapid pace of vaccination,' tweets Adar Poonawalla after visiting Pune centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start non-stop flights to Maldives from March 3
- Vistara will operate flights thrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian elected as Oxford University Student Union president
- According to Oxford University, Samant received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes. This is more than votes received by her opponents combined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 questions for Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maharashtra Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises upper ceiling of family pensions from ₹45k to ₹125k per month
- The statement further outlined that since the highest pay has been revised to ₹250,000 taking into account the recommendations by seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling
- Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development
- UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery
- A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox