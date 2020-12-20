e-paper
Home / India News / Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal

Visva Bharati visit, lunch with folk singer: Amit Shah’s second day in West Bengal

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. He is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 08:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of state assembly elections in 2021.
Union home minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal ahead of state assembly elections in 2021.(PTI photo)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah, who is visiting West Bengal to campaign for the assembly elections 20201, will visit Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan in Birbhum district on Sunday, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore, followed by an interaction with the media. The minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer on the second day of his two-day visit to the state.

Later, he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from Hanuman Mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle. He is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum and fly back to Delhi on Sunday.

Shah, who arrived in the state early on Saturday, visited the birthplace of Swami Vivekananda in north Kolkata later in the day. He paid tribute to Vivekananda, hailing him for taking Indian’s culture and ethos to the world. He also addressed a public rally at Midnapore College Ground in Paschim Medinipur, where 11 MLAs, a member of Parliament and a former MP joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari was among the MLAs who joined the party. Other MLAs who joined the BJP ahead of state assembly election 20201 were Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity, news agency PTI reported.

After the rally concluded on Saturday evening, TMC reportedly celebrated its leaders’ resignations. “We are happy today as the party is free of virus and dishonest people. We will win the upcoming election with a thumping majority,” TMC leader Madan Mitra told PTI.

