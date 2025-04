A Vizag-based businessman on Saturday donated ₹1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust, which serves free food to devotees. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's Trust feeds devotees with money that comes through donations(Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams/X)

Srinivasa Rao, a mining and infrastructure businessman from the port city, handed over the donation in the form of a demand draft (DD) to TTD chairman B R Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala.

"Rao donated ₹1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust on Saturday," said a release from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Run by donations from across the world, the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust deposits funds in nationalised banks and meets its expenses to serve food to devotees through the interest earned on them.

The trust provides beverages and three meals a day to thousands of devotees.