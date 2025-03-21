Only Hindus should be employed at Tirumala Temple, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.(Bloomberg)

Naidu said that if individuals from other communities work at the temple, they will be relocated without hurting their sentiments.

"Only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple. If individuals from other religions are currently working there, they will be relocated to other places without hurting their sentiments," the CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Andhra CM also announced plans to build Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals across India.

Last month, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala, took action against 18 employees who worked at various institutions run by the board because they were allegedly practising Christianity despite taking an oath to follow Hindu dharma and traditions, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The order barred the 18 employees – all Christians who worked as lecturers, hostel workers, office subordinates, engineers, helpers, nurses and other paramedical staff in various institutions run by TTD – from attending all religious and spiritual events organised by the board.

At the TTD trust board meeting held on November 18, 2024, it was resolved that non-Hindus working in the temple administration in various capacities would be surrendered to the government. As per a 2018 report, 44 employees of other religious faiths work in the TTD.

Naidu on ‘Mumtaz Hotel’ controversy

On Friday, Naidu also addressed the controversy over constructing the “Mumtaz Hotel” at the foot of one of the seven sacred hills.

Naidu mentioned that permission had previously been granted for the Mumtaz Hotel adjacent to the area. However, the government has now decided to cancel the approval for the hotel, which was planned on 35.32 acres of land, according to ANI.

The Andhra CM asserted that there should be no commercialisation near the Seven Hills.

"Permission had previously been granted for the Mumtaz Hotel adjacent to the area. However, the government has now decided to cancel the approval for the hotel, which was planned on 35.32 acres of land. There should be no commercialization near the Seven Hills of Tirumala," the CM said.

Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) had demanded the cancellation of the land allotment to Mumtaz Hotel in the Alipiri area adjacent to the Tirumala temple.

The temple's trust board passed a resolution during a meeting held in November 2024.

TTD chairman BR Naidu had said that the proposed plan of Mumtaz Hotel being adjacent to the temple is "objectionable."

"Govt land was given to Tourism to develop the Devalokam project. The last government changed it and gave it to Mumtaz Hotel...It is adjacent to the Temple. So, it is highly objectionable for Hindus," BR Naidu was quoted as saying by ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)