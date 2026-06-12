Vizag-based marine engineer died in US strike on vessel, days before his 15th wedding anniversary

For the family members of 44-year-old marine engineer Suresh Patnala, who was among three Indian crew members who died in the US military strike on the Palau-flagged commercial vessel MT Settebello off the Oman coast on Wednesday, it was heartbreaking — as they were awaiting his arrival to his home in Visakhapatnam in a week to celebrate his 15th wedding anniversary. A damaged fuel tank of a crude oil tanker off the coast of Oman. (Handout)

The news about the death of Suresh, who was serving as Chief Engineer onboard the vessel, reached the family at around 1 pm on Thursday afternoon. The local police authorities also confirmed it.

“Though I had received the message about the drone attack on the marine ship yesterday night itself, the confirmation about my husband’s death was made at around 1 pm this afternoon,” Suresh’s wife Bhargavi told reporters in a choked voice.

The incident occurred when the ship came under attack in waters near Oman, triggering a rescue operation involving the vessel’s crew.

For Suresh’s wife Bhargavi and their two young sons, aged 13 and 10, the news came as a devastating shock. After spending five months at sea, Suresh had completed his contractual assignment and was preparing to return home. The family had been eagerly counting down the days to his arrival.

“We are expecting his arrival in a week. We are supposed to celebrate our 15th wedding anniversary on June 24,” Bhargavi said.

Recalling the harrowing hours after learning about the attack, Bhargavi said she received a phone call and message last evening, informing her that a drone attack had taken place on the vessel and that three Indian crew members were missing.

“The first name they mentioned was my husband’s,” she said. Desperate for information, Bhargavi began contacting company officials and searching for updates online.

She was informed that 21 crew members had been rescued while three remained unaccounted for. As rescue efforts continued, reports emerged that the bodies of the other two missing crew members had been recovered and identified.

“My husband was the only one still missing. Since it was night, I hoped the rescue operation would continue in the morning,” she recalled.

Throughout the night and into the next day, Bhargavi remained in constant contact with company representatives, pressing them for updates while rescue teams continued their search.

“From my side, I kept putting pressure on them, and from their side, they also continued their work,” she said.

Her worst fears were confirmed around 1 p.m. the following day when officials informed her that Suresh’s body had been recovered. “They could not officially confirm his death until they found the body. Until then, they continued searching,” she said.

Now, Bhargavi is urging authorities to expedite the formalities required to bring her husband’s mortal remains home. “The incident happened yesterday morning, and more than 24 hours have already passed. I request them not to delay further and to complete all necessary procedures as early as possible,” she appealed.

A close friend of the family told reporters that Suresh was a dedicated maritime professional who spent years working on ships, often away from his family, to secure a better future for his wife and children. “His sudden death has left the family, friends and colleagues struggling to come to terms with the loss,” said.

Bhargavi said officials at Andhra Bhavan are coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and other authorities to facilitate the repatriation of Suresh’s mortal remains to Visakhapatnam.