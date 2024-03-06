‘Voted for Mamata, she insulted us’: Sandeshkhali women after meeting PM Modi

Women from Sandeshkhali who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said he assured them of help in the case. Women who alleged being sexually assaulted by former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi(X/ANI)

“Thanking Prime Minister Modi, we told him openly about the atrocities being committed on every person. We told the Prime Minister how we were tortured... He assured us of help,” the woman, among the victims of alleged sexual assault by former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, told ANI.



“We voted the Chief Minister to victory but she insulted us... She did not even talk to us... We felt very good after talking to PM Modi... We requested him to deploy the Central Force here because we have no faith in the state government,” the woman added.



“We requested him to ensure that we get justice as we don't have faith in the state administration. The prime minister, despite his busy schedule, gave us a patient hearing. We narrated our ordeal to him. We hope we will get justice,” another woman told PTI.



Earlier in the day, PM Modi met the victims of sexual assault that allegedly took place in Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The meeting took place after a public meeting in Barasat, wherein the prime minister launched a fresh attack on Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali case.



“TMC has committed a grave sin by torturing mothers and sisters. Anybody’s head will hang in shame after seeing what happened in Sandeshkhali. But the TMC is not bothered about your pain. The TMC-government is using its full strength to shield the culprits. But the state government first got a shock from the high court and then the Supreme Court,” Modi said.

Shahjahan, now suspended from the TMC, was arrested last week after evading arrest over the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali by his supporters on January 5.



