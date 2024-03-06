 ‘Voted for Mamata, she insulted us’: Sandeshkhali women after meeting PM Modi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘Voted for Mamata, she insulted us’: Sandeshkhali women after meeting PM Modi

‘Voted for Mamata, she insulted us’: Sandeshkhali women after meeting PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2024 04:43 PM IST

Sandeshkhali case: Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested last week by the West Bengal Police after evading arrest since January 5.

Women from Sandeshkhali who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said he assured them of help in the case.

Women who alleged being sexually assaulted by former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi(X/ANI)
Women who alleged being sexually assaulted by former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi(X/ANI)

“Thanking Prime Minister Modi, we told him openly about the atrocities being committed on every person. We told the Prime Minister how we were tortured... He assured us of help,” the woman, among the victims of alleged sexual assault by former Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, told ANI. 

“We voted the Chief Minister to victory but she insulted us... She did not even talk to us... We felt very good after talking to PM Modi... We requested him to deploy the Central Force here because we have no faith in the state government,” the woman added. 

ALSO READ: HC again orders Bengal govt to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI by 4.15 pm

“We requested him to ensure that we get justice as we don't have faith in the state administration. The prime minister, despite his busy schedule, gave us a patient hearing. We narrated our ordeal to him. We hope we will get justice,” another woman told PTI.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met the victims of sexual assault that allegedly took place in Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The meeting took place after a public meeting in Barasat, wherein the prime minister launched a fresh attack on Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali case. 

“TMC has committed a grave sin by torturing mothers and sisters. Anybody’s head will hang in shame after seeing what happened in Sandeshkhali. But the TMC is not bothered about your pain. The TMC-government is using its full strength to shield the culprits. But the state government first got a shock from the high court and then the Supreme Court,” Modi said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shahjahan, now suspended from the TMC, was arrested last week after evading arrest over the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali by his supporters on January 5.

(With agency inputs)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On