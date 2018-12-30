Voting begins for Punjab panchayat elections; counting later today

Polling to the seats of 8,913 sarpanches and 37,077 panches in Punjab began on Sunday amid allegations by the opposition parties that the Congress government is interfering in the election process by not letting a large numbers of their candidates file nomination papers.

Of a total of 13,276 sarpanch and 83,831 panch seats, 4,363 sarpanches and 46,754 panches have been elected unanimously. Voting at 17,268 polling booths started will be held through ballot papers from 8am to 4pm.

The State Election Commission (SEC) officials said over 1.27 crore people are eligible to cast their vote in these elections. In some of the polling stations, enthusiastic voters were standing in long queues early in the morning.

The commission has given permission to the candidates and others to get videography done outside polling stations.

Counting will begin soon after the voting gets over on Sunday.

Once all sarpanches and panches are elected, chief minister Amarinder Singh will administer them the oath for which a date will be announced later.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 10:34 IST