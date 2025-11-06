Voting time in Bihar, dates, results: Top FAQs on state assembly election 2025 answered

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections began on Thursday morning across 121 constituencies amid heavy security deployment, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said. Bihar election date 2025: Voting time, polling schedule and key FAQs for voters (File photo/AFP)

According to the ECI Bihar office, around 3.75 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates contesting in this round, including key leaders such as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP.

The other deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is also in the fray, seeking to retain the Lakhisarai seat for a fourth consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers, calling the polls a “celebration of democracy.” “Today marks the first phase of the celebration of democracy in Bihar. I urge all voters to cast their votes with full enthusiasm,” he wrote on X, extending special wishes to first-time voters. Follow Bihar election 2025 live updates

Tejashwi Yadav, contesting as the INDIA bloc’s CM face, also appealed for maximum voter turnout, saying, “Voting is crucial for the sake of democracy, the Constitution, and humanity.”

FAQs on Bihar assembly elections 2025 Q: When is the first phase of the Bihar election? The first phase is being held on November 6, 2025, followed by the second and final phase on November 11, 2025.

Q: What is the voting time in Bihar? Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm.

Q: When will the votes be counted? Counting will take place on November 14, 2025.

Q: How many constituencies are there in total? The Bihar assembly has 243 constituencies.

Q: How many phases will the election be held in? Voting will be conducted in two phases.

Q: How many constituencies will vote in each phase? A total of 121 constituencies in Phase 1 and 122 in Phase 2.

Q: How many polling stations are set up? A total of 90,712 polling stations have been established across the state.

Q: How many registered voters are there in Bihar? Around 7.43 crore voters are eligible to vote.

Q: How can voters report irregularities during polling? Complaints can be lodged via the c-VIGIL mobile app or by calling the 1950 helpline.

Q: Are mobile phones allowed inside polling booths? No, mobile phones are not permitted inside polling rooms.

Q: What if a voter doesn’t have a Voter ID card? If you don't have a voter ID card or forgot yours at home, other government IDs like Aadhaar, Passport, PAN card, or Driving Licence can be used for verification.

Q: Which parties are contesting the Bihar polls? NDA alliance: BJP, JD(U), and allies

BJP, JD(U), and allies Mahagathbandhan/INDIA bloc: RJD, Congress, and Left parties

RJD, Congress, and Left parties Others: Jan Suraaj Party and several regional outfits Music artist and youth icon Maithili Thakur has also appealed to young voters through social media to participate in large numbers, highlighting the importance of civic engagement in shaping Bihar’s future.

For more Bihar news, today’s election updates, and official announcements from ECI Bihar, voters are advised to follow verified government and media sources.