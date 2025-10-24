V-P Radhakrishnan to represent India at swearing-in of Seychelles president

Vice president CP Radhakrishnan will visit Seychelles during October 26-27 to represent the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of president-elect Patrick Herminie, the external affairs ministry said on Friday. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan. (PTI)

Seychelles is an important partner under India’s MAHASAGAR vision for bolstering relations across the Indian Ocean and in the country’s commitment to the Global South. “The visit underscores India’s deep commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Seychelles,” the ministry said.

During the visit, Radhakrishnan will convey India’s felicitations to Herminie and reaffirm the close, longstanding and time-tested relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Seychelles in March 2015, becoming the first Indian premier to make a trip to the country in 34 years. The two sides had signed several important agreements during his visit, including one for developing facilities on the strategic Assumption Island. A coastal surveillance radar system project built by India was inaugurated during that visit and India had announced the gifting of a second Dornier aircraft to Seychelles.

India had also planned to build naval facilities on Assumption Island, located about 1,100 km from the main island of Mahe.

Work on the facilities at Assumption Island has been stalled despite the two sides signing agreements in 2015 and 2018, largely because of protests by opposition parties in Seychelles. The political parties refused to ratify the agreements despite the second one incorporating clauses to address concerns expressed by some quarters in Seychelles.

Bilateral trade with Seychelles remains modest because of the absence of a direct shipping line. India exported goods worth$64.88 million and imported goods worth $8.96 million from Seychelles in 2022-23. The main imports by Seychelles include rice, food items, cement, cotton, vehicles, medicines, and medical appliances.