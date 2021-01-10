Vulture census in Bengal after 14 years, plans to conserve Asian King Vulture
- The population of vultures crashed across the country, particularly due to the use of painkiller, Diclofenac, in cattle.
The West Bengal forest department will conduct a state-wide census of vultures – a scavenging bird that is considered vital for a healthy ecosystem - in February 2021, after a gap of 14 years.
The forest department, which is presently conserving three vulture species at a breeding centre in north Bengal, has also decided to conserve the critically endangered Asian King Vulture and breed them at the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre (VCBC) in Rajabhatkhawa.
“Even though we have been doing vulture census in some localities as per our requirements, this time we would conduct an organised, state-wide census in the first week of February 2021. The last national vulture census was conducted in 2006,” said a top official of the state forest department.
The population of vultures crashed across the country, particularly due to the use of painkiller, Diclofenac, in cattle. The population of most common vultures, including the Oriental white-backed, Long-billed and Slender-billed, declined by more than 96% between 1993 and 2003.
At present three vulture species – White-backed, Himalayan Griffon and Slender-billed – are being conserved at the VCBC. For the first time in December 2019, two Himalayan griffons fitted with transmitters were released in the wild from VCBC.
On Saturday, two captive-bred White backed vultures fitted with satellite transmitters and six Himalayan Griffons with wing tags were released in the wild. Scientists would be monitoring them to know more about these birds.
“The conservation and breeding program at VCBC has been running successfully since 2006. At present, there are 140 vultures. In the last 14 years 76 birds were born in captivity. We are now going to conserve the Asian King Vulture too and increase the number of aviaries so that more vultures could be protected,” said another senior official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Despite internal problems with alliance partner...': Manjhi salutes Nitish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy snowfall declared as state specific natural calamity under SDRF in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People shouldn’t be made lab rats: Jharkhand minister on Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPD services at Rajiv Gandhi hospital from tomorrow, 1st surgery after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN shall form foundation of Covid-19 inoculation drive: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 9 Indian fishermen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare reduces demand for chicken, increases demand for mutton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRDO develops products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in Eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Go Back Bedi': Puducherry CM's agitation against Lt Governor enters third day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 20,000 police officials transferred within 2 years of posting in 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times| Flight ops nearing pre-Covid numbers: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A book for cancer patients telling them how to eat right
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Domestic flight ops steadily move towards pre-Covid numbers': Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi prison department asks 3600 staff to enrol for Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Covid-19 strain in India: No fresh case in last 24 hours, tally stands at 90
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox