‘Want cordial relations’: Kerala minister after Cong seeks recall of Guv

kerala

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:57 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala’s notice to the assembly Speaker P Sivaramakrishnan seeking his permission to introduce a resolution in the house to recall state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has left the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in a tricky situation.

Some allies of the ruling LDF support the move, but others argue it will lead to a constitutional breakdown in the state. Many left leaders feel that the resolution is a trap set by the opposition.

“The resolution can be passed only with the consent of the Speaker. Let the Speaker decide it first. Our legislators will decide after that,” said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Many CPI (M) leaders are against escalating the tussle with the Governor and “want the government not to fall in the trap set by the opposition leader”.

State law minister AK Balan said the government wants a cordial relation with the Governor.

Sensing uneasiness in the ruling camp, the opposition has sharpened its attack. Chennithala on Monday reiterated that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was scared of the Governor that is why he was not uttering a word against him.

“The Governor had questioned the pride and existence of the assembly but the CM is yet to utter a word against him. Why is he so silent? Hope the Speaker will give permission and all, including the ruling front, will support my resolution,” Chennithala said, adding he was firm on the resolution.

“Khan is acting according to diktats of the BJP. I was compelled to move the resolution because of the silence of the CM. We have to protect the pride of the assembly. I hope Left legislators will come around,” he said.

Chennithala’s move comes in the wake of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan openly expressing his dissatisfaction over the state assembly passing a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, in December last year and also questioned the move to file a suit in the Supreme Court.

The Governor said the resolution was unconstitutional and had no legal validity. He had also sought a report from the chief secretary over the government’s move to file a suit in the apex court without informing him. He made it clear in the state government’s policy speech that he needed more clarity.

If Speaker P Sivaramakrishnan gives his consent to the resolution, it will be the first of its sort in the legislative history of the country, said legal experts.

“I will take an appropriate decision at the right time,” the Speaker said.

The Governor, however, had made it clear that he was least concerned over the move.