Want to tell PM farmers won’t go back unless laws are repealed, says Rahul Gandhi

Several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, were detained on their way to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday as only three leaders were allowed to meet the President.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said farmers protesting at Delhi border against the three agriculture laws won’t go back unless their demands are fulfilled. The Congress leader led a march of Congress MPs to Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum containing 20 million signatures against the farm laws to the President. “ I want to tell the PM that these farmers are not going to go back home until these farm laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers,” Rahul Gandhi said after meeting the President.

“I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws,” Rahul Gandhi said.

As the government sticks to its ground that the laws are pro-farmer and will not be repealed but can be amended to accommodate the demand of the protesting farmers after consultation, Congress collected signatures of two crore farmers, labourers and other stakeholders who are against the farm laws from across the country.

Before Thursday’s meet, several opposition leaders had earlier met the President seeking his intervention to resolve the ongoing crisis.

