Want your perfect Diwali portrait to share on Instagram? Use these AI prompts

Diwali is here! As the sun sets, people look forward to dress up, capture memories with loved ones, and indulge in sweets. As you scramble through pictures to post online, why not let Artificial Intelligence assist you? Celebrate Diwali 2025 with beautiful rangoli designs and diyas. (Google Gemini)

After exploring AI trends like Ghibli, the retro saree look, and 3D model figurines, here are some fresh AI prompts you can use across platforms to create your perfect Diwali portrait.

All these prompts can be used on different AI tools, like Gemini, ChatGPT or the image editing feature on Qwen app:

For enhancing your pictures: Prompt 1: Improve the background of my photo to make it look more vibrant and festive. Add flowers, fairy lights on the wall and a rangoli on the floor.

Prompt 2: Change the background to that of a skyline and fill it with fireworks.

Prompt 3: Replace the plain background with a decked up wall and windows that have diyas, flowers and lanterns, and the phrase 'Happy Diwali' on it.

Prompt 4: Make the background look like the subjects are standing inside a beautifully decorated temple.

Prompt 5: Transform this photo into a Bollywood-style Diwali party, with food, fairy lights and celebrations all around.

For creating virtual images: You can also feed your actual images and ask the AI tools to create virtual images with them.

Prompt 1: Use the images to make one family photo on Diwali, with diyas and decorations all around. (You can also give specific instructions like do/don't change the attire of the subjects)

Prompt 2: Combine multiple portraits into a single festive scene, capture everyone celebrating Diwali together, surrounded by warm lighting and decor.

Prompt 3: Create an image of two/more people holding a diya in their hands and looking at the camera.

Prompt 4: Use the images to make one group selfie with the phrase 'Happy Diwali' written in a beautifully decked up background wall.

Other prompts: For a saree pic on Diwali: A festive portrait of a woman in a saree (image uploaded), holding a diya, set against a background with warm lights and fireworks.

For a great Diwali with your pet: A Diwali portrait of me and my pet wearing matching accessories, and diyas and flowers in the background.