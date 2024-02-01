Wanted another name for INDIA bloc: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday that he had asked the 27-party Opposition bloc to not name itself INDIA and added that he took the initiative to push for a caste survey in Bihar, dismissing claims by Rahul Gandhi that the Congress was instrumental in implementing the landmark exercise. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

Talking to reporters in Patna three days after he severed ties with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed the government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kumar also dismissed speculation that he will leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“I had asked them to choose a different name for the alliance but they decided it. I was trying so hard. They were not doing anything... not even discussing about seat sharing,” he said. “I have come back here (NDA). There is no question of going anywhere else. I will work for the people of Bihar,” he said, adding that he didn’t care about the future of the Opposition grouping.

At a meeting held in Bengaluru on July 17-18, the Opposition bloc had adopted the name INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Kumar also dismissed statements by Rahul Gandhi taking credit for last year’s caste survey.

“There cannot be anything more absurd than this,” Kumar told reporters. “Has he (Rahul) forgotten when the caste survey happened? I conducted it in the presence of nine parties. Everybody knows that the initiative was taken by me only. He is taking fake credit, what can I do? Let it be.”

Findings of the landmark survey -- the first to successfully enumerate caste in independent India -- were released in October last year and showed that backward communities comprised 63% of the state’s population. The government subsequently hiked reservations to 75% in government jobs and education.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had told a rally in Purnea that his party was responsible for the survey. “It was my party which put up pressure on Nitish Kumar and the RJD for conducting a caste survey, which the BJP never wanted,” he said in an event as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

When asked about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against his former ally and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said: “Everyone is aware about the allegations against him (Lalu Prasad). The investigation is underway. I don’t have more information. Neither did I ask about it, nor anyone told me anything.”

Tejashwi Yadav was questioned by ED in the land-for-jobs scam, a day after his father Lalu Prasad was quizzed in the matter.

The JD(U) chief also dismissed Tejashwi’s claim that he had made Kumar work towards fulfilling a promise of providing one million government jobs.

“This is also nonsensical. He is simply trying to take credit. It’s like he is patting his own back. People know what they (RJD) have done. Everybody knows about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state during the RJD’s regime,” Kumar said.

Accusing the RJD of doing nothing during its rule in the state earlier, Kumar added: “The developmental work started in the state when I became the chief minister.”

Senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha countered Kumar:

“Nitish Kumar had come to us fearing that the BJP could poach JD(U)’s legislators. He sought RJD’s support… Tejashwi Yadav wasn’t ready at that time… However, when Tejashwi agreed to extend support, he clearly said that providing jobs would be his first priority,” he said.