Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
Wanted criminal Sonu Matka killed in encounter in Meerut

ANI |
Dec 14, 2024 12:33 PM IST

The operation was carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) in collaboration with the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Sonu Matka, a notorious criminal and a key member of the Hashim Baba Gang, was killed during an encounter with the police in TP Nagar Police Station, Meerut, on Friday.

Police officials at the spot after Anil alias Sonu Matka was killed in an encounter with police in Meerut. (PTI)
Matka, who carried a reward of 50,000 for his capture, was allegedly a wanted accused in a high-profile double murder case in Delhi and had been evading arrest for several months.

The operation, carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) in collaboration with the Delhi Police Special Cell, resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

Matka sustained injuries and succumbed during treatment, sources confirmed. He was involved in several serious crimes, including a spate of robberies and murders across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

A shooter for the Hashim Baba Gang, Matka's criminal record spanned UP and Delhi, with half a dozen cases against him.

Earlier on September 24, The Delhi Police special cell interrogated gangster Hashim Babba in connection to the killing of a Delhi Gym owner Nadir Shah.

Hashim Baba was taken into custody by the special cell from Tihar jail on a production warrant. Police sources said Hashim Baba and associates planned the killing of Nadir Shah from inside the Tihar jail. Depite a crackdown on gangsters using mobile phones inside jail after the killing of Sidhu Mosewala the gangsters were able to use phones to plot the killing.

Hashim Baba who is said to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was also interrogated regarding Lawrence Bishnoi's 5 crore threat video call to , an affluent businessman of Delhi.

Recently, the Delhi Police has imposed the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on Hashim Baba and eight other members of his gang for their continuous involvement in criminal activity. Hashim Baba has multiple cases registered against him, including allegations of involvement in a murder conspiracy, the extortion act, the arms act, and the Passport Act. Hashim Baba has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2020.

