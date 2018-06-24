Wanted for alleged sexual assault of four-year old, Tamil Nadu man found hanging
Jun 24, 2018
Rameswaram, Hindustan Times
A 23-year old fisherman, wanted by police for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, was found hanging from a tree near Rameswaram on Sunday, police said.
The deceased was spotted hanging from a tree near a burial ground on the outskirts of his village on Sunday morning, police said adding, that further investigation was on.
The man had allegedly sexually assaulted the four-year old girl, in his neighbourhood, following which the girl’s parents lodged a police complaint.
The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) three days ago.