  Sunday, Jun 24, 2018
Wanted for alleged sexual assault of four-year old, Tamil Nadu man found hanging

The 23-year-old man’s body was spotted hanging from a tree near a burial ground on the outskirts of his village Kudiyurrupu on Sunday.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2018 17:28 IST
Rameswaram, Hindustan Times
The man had allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year old girl, in his neighbourhood, following which the girl’s parents lodged a police complaint.
The man had allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year old girl, in his neighbourhood, following which the girl’s parents lodged a police complaint. (Representative photo)

A 23-year old fisherman, wanted by police for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, was found hanging from a tree near Rameswaram on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was spotted hanging from a tree near a burial ground on the outskirts of his village on Sunday morning, police said adding, that further investigation was on.

The man had allegedly sexually assaulted the four-year old girl, in his neighbourhood, following which the girl’s parents lodged a police complaint.

The case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) three days ago.

