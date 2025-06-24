Wanted Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang member killed in Delhi shootout

A 20-year-old Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang hitman allegedly involved in a triple murder in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar in December was killed in an exchange of fire at Delhi’s Dera Mandi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Two sub-inspectors from a joint Delhi Police special cell and the Haryana Police team were injured in the shootout. (Shutterstock)

Two sub-inspectors from a joint Delhi Police special cell and the Haryana Police team were injured in the shootout near the Delhi-Haryana border. They were undergoing treatment at a south Delhi hospital.

Romil Vohra, the hitman, was also allegedly involved in the murder of a contractor in Haryana’s Kurukshetra on June 15 and wanted in a case under the Arms Act in Delhi. The Haryana Police had announced a ₹one lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

A police officer said Haryana Police on Monday night tipped off the special cell’s counter-intelligence team about the presence of Vohra, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, in south Delhi.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, Vohra was identified by an informer, and the police teams tried to apprehend him in Dera Mandi. Vohra fired on the police party and tried to escape. The police team fired in self-defence. Two members of the police team, sub-inspectors Pravin and Rohan, and the wanted criminal sustained injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Vohra succumbed to the bullet injury. A case in this regard is being registered under relevant sections of law,” said the officer. He added that two policemen suffered bullet injuries, and one of them is from the Haryana Police.

A second officer said that Vohra was an active shooter of the fugitive gangster Kala Rana’s gang. Vohra was allegedly involved in the killing of liquor traders Pankaj Malik, Virender Rana, and Arjun Rana outside a gym at Kheri Lakha Singh Village on December 26 last year.

Nine police personnel from the Kheri Lakkha Singh police post were dismissed from service due to their alleged failure to prevent the murders.