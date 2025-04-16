Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court today, BJP states set to defend law | 10 points

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the several provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with six BJP-ruled states intending to defend the law. The challenging petitioners of the Waqf Act in the SC include DMK, AIMIM, Congress, YSRCP and AAP. (HT photo)

The Waqf (Amendment) Act came into force last week, on April 8, as per a notification from the central government. This came after the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last month, and President Droupadi Murmu giving her assent to it on April 5.

The Supreme Court hearing gains significance in the backdrop of the growing tensions across some states over the protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, with agitations in West Bengal hitting the headlines over the past week. At least three people were killed in the Murshidabad district in the aftermath of a mob violence against the Waqf act.

Waqf Amendment Act in SC | 10 Points