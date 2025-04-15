Uttarakhand Waqf Board moves Supreme Court to defend amendments

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board on Monday submitted an application in the Supreme Court seeking permission to intervene in a writ petition filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. While protests go on against the Waqf law, the Uttarakhand Waqf board has shown support towards the legislation(Aloke Dey)

The board, which has been in support of the Waqf law, filed an affidavit and application for intervention in the top court, in order to defend the Waqf law, reported PTI.

In their application, the board said that since they were in charge of the administration and management of Waqf properties in Uttarakhand, they were an important stakeholder in the discussion on the Waqf law.

They added that they should be allowed to present the court with legal and factual information about the issues related to the Waqf law.

"The sudden rise in Waqf properties in the state raises questions on the genuineness of these donations. There are also many Waqf properties that have been encroached upon by third persons," the board said.

As per the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, there are currently 5,317 Waqf properties in the state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board welcomes new law

The chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, Shadab Shams on Monday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the Waqf law and improving the plight of underprivileged Muslims.

Speaking about the Waqf (Amendment) Act, he said, "It will rid Waqf properties from decades of encroachment by rich and influential Muslims. These properties will now come to the aid of poor Muslims."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the amendments as he could understand the pain of poor Muslims," he added.

He claimed that many Muslims were relieved that the Waqf law had been passed.

“Pasmanda Muslims garlanded me and expressed their happiness at the passage of the Bill. They feel it will put an end to the injustice they were subjected to during decades of Congress rule,” said Shadab Shams, as quoted by PTI.

He also warned people that “encroachers of Waqf properties” were fearmongering and spreading rumours about people losing their land due to the law.