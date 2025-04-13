‘Waqf boards dens of malpractice, reforms long overdue': Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Waqf reforms. Widely regarded as a progressive and reform-minded voice within the Muslim community, Khan asserted that these reforms were long overdue. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

In an exclusive interview with HT, Khan argued that the credibility of Waqf institutions has steadily eroded due to mismanagement and lack of accountability, deviating from their original purpose of serving the poor and the marginalised.

Khan begins by noting that the term ‘Waqf’ is not explicitly mentioned in the Quran. However, given the Quran's numerous exhortations urging believers to support the poor and marginalized, the institution of Waqf was established as a means of facilitating collective charity.

While he acknowledges the noble intent behind the concept, Khan argues that Waqf properties have largely failed to serve the needs of the destitute and underprivileged as originally envisioned.

Responding to a question about the bill being perceived as an infringement on the religious autonomy of Muslims, Khan stated, “that question arises only when it’s proven that Waqf properties are being utilized for the purposes they were originally donated for.”

He further pointed out that many Waqf properties, particularly in cities like Lucknow, Delhi, and Patna—where their value runs into billions—now house commercial establishments such as malls and residential complexes.

Khan asserted that the changes were long overdue. Recalling his time as a minister in Uttar Pradesh over 40 years ago, he highlighted that most Waqf in India are Waqf-al-aulad—donated for the benefit of a donor’s descendants.

Over generations, the number of claimants grows, often leading to disputes, while management remains in the hands of a single mutawalli. He stressed that this is not a religious issue, but one of systemic misuse.

‘Waqf properties meant to benefit all underprivileged people’: Arif Mohammad Khan

Defending the inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf oversight, the BJP leader argued that waqf properties are meant to benefit all underprivileged people, regardless of religion. He said, “Muslim law obliges you to take care of non-Muslims, not ask them to create waqf.”

Responding to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks accusing the BJP of “looting” and “snatching” Waqf properties, Khan countered by pointing to the Dar-us-Salam property in Hyderabad—currently under the control of the AIMIM.

He alleged that the property, which holds significant value, is being misused for personal gain rather than serving its intended charitable purpose.

He emphasized that public identity should be rooted in citizenship, not religion, and warned against communal narratives. “There is no threat to any identity provided we are Indians,” Khan said.

