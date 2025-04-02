‘Waqf Bill not anti-Muslim’, says NDA ally JD(U) leader in Parliament

Union minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Wednesday said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is not “anti-Muslim”. New Delhi, Apr 01 (ANI): Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament.(Sansad TV )

“Waqf Amendment Bill is being discussed. Since the beginning of the discussion, attempts have been made to create an atmosphere as if the Bill is anti-Muslim…But the Bill is not anti-Muslim at all...Waqf is a sort of Trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims,” Singh, whose party supports the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with 12 MPs, was quoted by ANI as saying.

“This is not a religious organisation...The Trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening...Today, a narrative is being made. PM Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work,” the JD(U) leader added.

Earlier in the day, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha expressed his party's concern, stating that the bill should not be retrospective.

"Our concern is that it (Bill) should not be retrospective. Let the bill come if our concerns are accommodated in it, we will definitely support the Bill," Jha told ANI.

Waqf bill introduced in Lok Sabha

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

"The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required," PTI quoted Rijiju as saying amid opposition protest.

According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

As per the Bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf Boards reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over ₹1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)