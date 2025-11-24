War of words between BJP, Congress over Bangladeshi ‘infiltration’ in Malvani, BJP takes out protest

The Malvani area in Mumbai's Malad is seeing rising tensions amid a war of words between the BJP and Congress over the issue of alleged ‘infiltration’ of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the area ahead of the BMC elections. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers during a protest outside the office of Congress MLA and former minister Aslam Shaikh, against the alleged death threat issued to Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and his family.(PTI)

Mumbai Suburban’s Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, who has been raising the issue of illegal infiltration, claimed he was threatened by Congress MLA from Malvani Aslam Shaikh, leading to tensions, The Indian Express reported.

The BJP workers took to the streets of Malvani on Sunday and raised slogans during the protest — “Drive out Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, Save Mumbai.”

The protesters demanded registration of an FIR over the alleged threat issued by MLA Shaikh and staged a sit-in protest at the Malvani police station.

The crackdown on illegal constructions and Rohingya infiltration has long been an issue in the Malvani area of the Maharashtra capital. A special committee report of the state government said there were 10,000 unauthorised structures in the area.

What is the issue in Malvani?

Mangalprabhat Lodha has claimed that MLA Aslam Shaikh had been encouraging the infiltration of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the area and threatening the country’s security.

Lodha has accused Aslam Shaikh, who represents Malad (West) constituency, of obstructing anti-encroachment drives and protecting illegal occupants in Malvani area and requested the Mumbai police commissioner to take action.

He also alleged that the Congress MLA threatened him and his family over his actions, and lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Lodha claimed a video clip containing threats against him and a colleague had been circulated on social media, and urged the police to take appropriate action.

What Congress said

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has accused the BJP of trying to polarise voters on communal lines ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest outside the office of Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam, and were detained by police.

Earlier this month, a total of 135 unauthorised structures were demolished from the government-owned land in a joint action by authorities in the Malvani area. The demolition was carried out in two areas, Ali Talao and Chikuwadi in Malwani.