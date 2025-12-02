'Warning from Jaish e Mohammed white collar terror cell': Bengaluru police receive bomb threat

The Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru city received a bomb threat on his official email address on Sunday, November 30, saying that a 'white collar terror team' had targeted the Kempegowda International Airport and multiple malls in the city. The mail targeted the Kempegowda International Airport, and multiple malls in Bengaluru city.(HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar/ Representational)

The mail claimed that the threat was sent from the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, ANI news agency reported.

The bomb threat, which came from an email address carrying the name ‘Mohit Kumar’, read, “This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White collar terror team, we targeted Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, Orion mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South mall, Mantri Square Mall, Lulu Mall for bomb blast at 7pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better...”

Following this, an FIR was registered under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The threat comes days after the police launched a crackdown on the ‘white-collar terror module’ behind the November 10 Delhi blast near Red Fort. NIA investigation into the case has revealed that five doctors had raised funds of up to ₹26 lakh to finance a conspiracy to execute coordinated terror strikes across multiple cities.

The doctors have been identified as Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Ahmad Rather, Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, Shaheen Shahid, and Umar Un-Nabi Mohammad. Umar un-Nabi, Ganaie and Shahid worked at the Al-Falah university in Faridabad, with Umar being the one who was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 which was detonated using a cache of explosives on November 10.

Bomb threat mails had unsettled Bengaluru earlier this year, when threatening mails, which later turnout out to be hoax, were sent to schools across in the city, as well as in several other parts of the country.

A prominent Bengaluru school received a threat in June this year, following which other schools in the city also reported similar threats. Following this, a coordinated probe was launched by the North Division Cyber Crime team.

The cops, through a cyber trail, identified the accused, Rene Joshilda, and arrested her. Joshilda was a software engineer by profession, who was already incarcerated in Ahmedabad Central Jail.