    Mastermind behind Bengaluru school bomb hoaxes arrested. How one woman's tech skills fueled panic across city: Report

    Bengaluru Police have arrested Rene Joshilda, a software engineer, for orchestrating a series of bomb hoax emails targeting schools.

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 6:09 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    In a significant breakthrough against the recent wave of bomb hoax emails that have unsettled schools across India, Bengaluru Police have tracked down and arrested the culprit, a woman already incarcerated in Ahmedabad Central Jail.

    Bengaluru police revealed the accused woman's sophisticated use of technology to evade capture. (Hindustan Times File Photo for representation)
    Bengaluru police revealed the accused woman's sophisticated use of technology to evade capture. (Hindustan Times File Photo for representation)

    The accused, identified as Rene Joshilda, a software engineer by profession, was found to be behind several fake bomb threat emails sent to educational institutions in Bengaluru and other cities, said a report by the NDTV.

    The investigation was launched after a prominent Bengaluru school received a threatening email on June 14, prompting the principal to alert the authorities. As more schools across the city began reporting similar threats, the City Police Commissioner directed the North Division Cyber Crime team to consolidate all related cases for a coordinated probe.

    What followed was a complex cyber trail that led officers to Joshilda in Gujarat. Using a body warrant, Bengaluru police brought her to the city on October 28 for interrogation. During questioning, she admitted to orchestrating the hoax emails not just in Bengaluru, but also in Mysuru, Chennai, and various parts of Gujarat, the report said.

    According to investigators, Joshilda had leveraged her technical expertise to conceal her identity, using VPN services, fake virtual mobile numbers created via the “Gate Code” app, and multiple WhatsApp accounts to mislead authorities. Police said they suspect she intentionally spread panic while staying one step ahead of cyber tracking systems.

    After a detailed round of questioning, she was returned to Ahmedabad Central Jail on October 31, where she remains in custody. Officials say her arrest has revealed an emerging pattern of coordinated hoaxes spanning several states, and efforts are ongoing to determine if she had accomplices or was part of a larger network.

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

