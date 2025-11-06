Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Three Varthur police officers suspended for allegedly assaulting domestic worker in Bengaluru: Report

    Three police officers from Bengaluru's Varthur have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a domestic worker accused of theft. 

    Published on: Nov 06, 2025 1:20 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Three police officers from the Varthur Police Station in Bengaluru have been suspended after they allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old domestic worker who had been accused of theft. The suspended officers have been identified as Sanjay Rathod, Santosh Kudari, and Archana, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

    The suspension of three police officers from Bengaluru followed an internal probe after the woman reported injuries sustained during questioning at the police station. (Representational Image/pexel)
    The suspension of three police officers from Bengaluru followed an internal probe after the woman reported injuries sustained during questioning at the police station. (Representational Image/pexel)

    The suspension followed an internal probe conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Marathahalli Division) Priyadarshini, who submitted her report on Tuesday, according to a senior officer, said a report by news agency PTI.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru tenant couple kills 65-year-old woman, steals mangalsutra to repay debt

    The incident dates back to October 30, when a woman filed a complaint at the Varthur Police Station accusing her domestic help, Sundari Bibi, a resident of West Bengal, of stealing a diamond ring. Based on the complaint, police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR).

    Bibi, who had been employed by the complainant and her husband, both tech professionals, for around three months, was called in for questioning. She arrived at the police station with her husband, police sources said.

    ALSO READ | ‘Stop inviting more people’: Bengaluru man's viral rant echoes exhaustion over city’s growth and migration

    However, during the inquiry, the woman was allegedly detained and physically assaulted by the police officers on the first floor of the station. Her release reportedly came only after a local social activist intervened and confronted the police about the incident, the report said.

    Following her release, Bibi was taken to Bowring Hospital, where doctors documented her injuries and filed a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), officials said.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru man posts wife’s private photos after she seeks divorce, tags her friends; arrested: Report

    The Bengaluru police have since taken disciplinary action against the three officers, pending further investigation into the alleged custodial assault.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Three Varthur Police Officers Suspended For Allegedly Assaulting Domestic Worker In Bengaluru: Report
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes