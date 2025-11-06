Three Varthur police officers suspended for allegedly assaulting domestic worker in Bengaluru: Report

Three police officers from the Varthur Police Station in Bengaluru have been suspended after they allegedly assaulted a 34-year-old domestic worker who had been accused of theft. The suspended officers have been identified as Sanjay Rathod, Santosh Kudari, and Archana, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The suspension of three police officers from Bengaluru followed an internal probe after the woman reported injuries sustained during questioning at the police station. (Representational Image/pexel)

The suspension followed an internal probe conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Marathahalli Division) Priyadarshini, who submitted her report on Tuesday, according to a senior officer, said a report by news agency PTI.

The incident dates back to October 30, when a woman filed a complaint at the Varthur Police Station accusing her domestic help, Sundari Bibi, a resident of West Bengal, of stealing a diamond ring. Based on the complaint, police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR).

Bibi, who had been employed by the complainant and her husband, both tech professionals, for around three months, was called in for questioning. She arrived at the police station with her husband, police sources said.

However, during the inquiry, the woman was allegedly detained and physically assaulted by the police officers on the first floor of the station. Her release reportedly came only after a local social activist intervened and confronted the police about the incident, the report said.

Following her release, Bibi was taken to Bowring Hospital, where doctors documented her injuries and filed a Medico-Legal Case (MLC), officials said.

The Bengaluru police have since taken disciplinary action against the three officers, pending further investigation into the alleged custodial assault.

(With inputs from PTI)

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.