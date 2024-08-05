Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday raised questions over the feasibility of the Malwa canal project which the A government announced to build for catering to irrigation needs of the southern part of the state. Warring raises questions over Malwa canal project's feasibility

Warring said the previous governments had undertaken a survey for the Malwa canal but they did not find it feasible on technical grounds.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently said the 150-km long Malwa canal was being set up and it would cater to the irrigational needs of nearly two lakh acres in the southern part of the state.

He had also said this ₹2,300 crore project will usher a new era of progress and prosperity in the state, especially in the Malwa region.

Warring said there is a need to have a discussion on technical, social, economic and environmental parameters before setting up this canal project.

Without proper deliberation on these factors, canals cannot be built, he said.

The Ludhiana MP also expressed concern over the environmental impact, particularly deforestation, and the logistical challenges for water distribution.

He questioned the feasibility of providing water to 22 blocks and raised doubts about the technical viability of the project.

"The entire area where claims are being made for the construction of this canal has huge forest cover and for it, trees will have to be cut in order to go ahead with the project," he said.

In the "absence" of necessary funding for the project, Warring said he would like to ask chief minister Mann whether the state government has funds for building it.

Warring claimed that it will be very difficult to supply water to all 22 blocks due to the difference in ground height in different areas.

As the canal will start from the Harike barrage, which is at a lower level, it will require the government to lift water to ensure it flows in the canal, he said.

Close to Gidderbaha, water again will have to be lifted once again, he said.

Therefore, it is evident that this canal is technically not possible, claimed Warring.

