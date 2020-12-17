‘Was not allowed to speak': Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha speaker on exit from Parliamentary panel meet

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 19:44 IST

Amid political furore surrounding his exit from the Parliamentary panel meet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and said that he was not allowed to speak freely in the meeting. Gandhi has sought the speaker’s intervention in the matter, citing the right of an elected member of Parliament to speak freely and the need to protect it.

The Congress leader and Wayanad MP exited the Parliamentary panel meet on Wednesday along with the members of his party, sparking a wave of political backlash, alleging that the panel’s time was being wasted in discussing armed forces’ uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security.

Gandhi , according to people familiar with the proceedings, expressed an opinion that such matters were best left for the forces to discuss and suggested that the panel focus on more substantive issues. The chairman of the panel, Jual Oram, then asked Gandhi to stick to the agenda of the day, listed as “an introduction to the rank, structure of the Defence forces including their uniforms, stars and badges, and review of working of cantonment boards”.

Gandhi, in his letter, also said the Speaker, being the custodian of Parliament, should ensure that the discussions and presentations in the panel on defence are in consonance with its role and objectives.

“Sir, as Speaker of the Lok Sabha and custodian of the House, I urge you to intervene and ensure that the discussion and presentations held in the defence committee are in consonance with the role and objective of the institution and that the right of elected MP’s to speak freely is protected,” the Congress leader wrote.

Gandhi also raised the issue of Galwan clash from May this year and said, “You are aware that we are currently facing a serious national security challenge on our borders and that China has forcibly occupied our territory and martyred 20 of our soldiers. There are many critical matters to discuss at a time like this.”

“It is the right of a member to point out digressions from the agenda and the purpose of the Standing Committee. The Committee is free to disagree with what I say, but the fact that the Chairman does not even permit a member to speak is a sad comment on how the government handles military affairs.

He expressed his dismay over the contents of the meeting and the manner in which it was conducted and said it is meant to provide legislative oversight on the policies and decisions of the defence ministry, it being the premier interface between the defence forces and elected representatives.

The former Congress chief said he was extremely disturbed to find that the Chief of Defence Staff and the top brass of the Army, Navy and Air Force, who have important matters to deal with, had been asked by the chairman to spend an entire afternoon explaining the colours and different types of uniforms and insignia worn by different ranks in our forces.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Vice Chief Satinder Kumar Saini and Defence Secretary Arun Kumar. According to some of the members, Rajya Sabha member Lt Gen (retired) DP Vats was asking the officers why the Indian defence establishment couldn’t have a uniform rank system, that is same designations in the Army, Navy and Air Force like the US.