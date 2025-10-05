‘Was not in favour of him going to US’: Mother of Hyderabad student shot dead in Texas

A 27-year-old Indian from Hyderabad student was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Dallas, Texas, authorities said on Saturday. Chandrasekhar completed his degree six months ago.

The incident took place at a gas station where the victim, identified as Pole Chandrasekhar, was working a part-time job.

The victim, who had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Hyderabad, had been living in the US for the past two years, and pursuing a Master's degree in Data Analytics at the University of North Texas, Denton.

Chandrasekhar's mother said she had earlier been opposed to him moving abroad for higher studies. “I was not in favour of him going to the US,” Times of India quoted his mother as saying.

She added that despite her opposition, Chandrasekhar had insisted on moving to the US because he "wanted to build a better future."

“Two years have passed since he started his PG. We learned about his death from his friend's parents who visited us and shared our grief,” the victim's mother told ANI news agency.

Chandrasekhar's brother said that the family had spent “a lot of money” in order to send him to the US. “We request the Central government to bring the mortal remains of my brother to India,” the brother said, according to ANI.

Chandrasekhar killed in robbery bid, local media reports say

Local media reports say Chandrasekhar was shot during a robbery attempt, while police are yet to confirm further details related to the case.

Texas authorities said they were conducting an investigation into the case to “bring clarity”. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The process of issuing the death certificate is also underway, following which Chandrasekhar's body can be repatriated to India.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the death of Chandrasekhar, while stating that they were in touch with the victim's family.

“Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident Denton, Texas,” the consulate said.

“Local authorities are investigating the incident, and we are following up closely with them,” they said, adding that they were extending all possible assistance to Chandrasekhar's family.