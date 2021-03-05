Washim, Karnal, Dharamsala: What recent cluster outbreaks of Covid-19 mean
As Covid-19 cases in India is seeing a sudden spike, several cluster outbreak have been reported implying that social distancing norms are being flouted resulting in the spread of the infection among people who are sharing space — either living or working.
Here are the recent big cluster outbreaks
Dharamsala
Over 150 monks at Gyuto Buddhist monastery have tested positive for Covid-19 and the area has been declared a containment zone. First, only 20 cases were detected, Then in the last eight days, over 54 were found to be infected with the virus. It has been found that infection started from a gathering at the monastery on February 14, on the occasion of the Tibetan new year.
Karnal
About 54 students of an army school in Haryana's Karnal have recently tested positive, leading to the suspension of classes. The school building and hostels have been declared as a containment zone.
Washim
A total of 229 students of a public school hostel in Maharashtra's Washim tested positive last week. While this was from a hostel of one particular school in Washim, several other small clusters have been found spread over Vidarbha, Marathwada region etc.
Schools have been gradually reopening starting from September 2020. Residential schools have also reopened hostels in a phased manner in the past few months.
In Bengaluru, a residential apartment emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot in February after 10 positive cases were reported in six blocks of SJR Watermark Apartments. The other blocks of the same apartment, which are at a distance of these six, however, reported no positive case.
MP exam's 10 toppers from same college, made same mistakes; CM orders probe
- The top 10 toppers of the exam belong to MP's Chambal division graduated from the same college and scored similar mistakes.
Indian national killed in police firing at India-Nepal border; one missing
- According to HT's sister publication, Hindustan LIVE, Govinda Singh had gone to the border with two others -- Pappu Singh and Gurmeet Singh, while returning from a market. They got into an argument with the Nepal police which led to the clash and the subsequent firing.
