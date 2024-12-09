‘Washing machine’: Cong MP gives notice in Lok Sabha over clean chits to Chandrababu Naidu, Ajit Pawar

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha on Monday, expressing concern over clean chits to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, whose parties are among members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. Congress leader Manickam Tagore (File Photo)

Tagore called for discussions on the functioning of central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“I have moved adjournment motions about the two ‘washing machine’ stories – where Ajit Pawar and Chandrababu Naidu have been cleaned by PM Modi. Therefore, we want to discuss the functioning of ED and CBI,” news agency ANI quoted Tagore as saying.

The Congress leader also questioned if “due process” was followed in giving clean chit to Naidu and Pawar, and claimed that the credibility of both ED and CBI was "at stake."

Tagore's notice for adjournment motions read: “Hon'ble (Lok Sabha) Speaker Sir (Om Birla), I rise to express concern over the clean chits given to Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in high-profile cases. The IT benami property case involving ₹1000 crore and the ₹371 crore skill development scam raise doubts about the fairness of our investigative agencies.”

Recently, the Income Tax Department cleared properties valued at over ₹1,000 crore that were seized in 2021 from Ajit Pawar, who leads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and his family.

In October, the ED cleared Naidu's name in connection with the alleged ₹371 crore skill development corporation scam.

Opposition parties accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “misusing” agencies to get corruption accused opposition leaders to switch sides in exchange for dropping of cases, and hence the sobriquet “washing machine.” The BJP has dismissed the charge.