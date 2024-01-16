Watch | ‘Aartis’ illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat ahead of Ram Temple's ‘pran prathishtha’

As preparations for the upcoming Ram Mandir ‘pran prathishtha’ ceremony on January 22 are underway, an ‘Aarti’ was performed at Sarayu Ghat in Ayodhya. Sarayu Ghat area was brimming with devotees as the ‘Aarti’ unfolded, accompanied by the lighting of diyas on Tuesday.

These rituals are scheduled to continue until January 21. On January 22, the essential ceremonies required for the ‘pran pratishtha’ (consecration) of the idol of Ram Lalla will take place.

According to the Ram Temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das, the ‘anushthan’ has commenced and will persist until January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony. Eleven priests are conducting the rituals, invoking all the “devis and devtas” (goddesses and gods)

The sequence of rituals leading to the “Pran Pratishtha” initiated with “prayaschita” and “karmakuti poojan,” as outlined in the schedule released by the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The schedule further outlines the completion of the idol's "parisar pravesh" on Wednesday, followed by "teerth poojan," "jal yatra," and "gandhadhivas" on Thursday. Rituals for "aushadhadhivas," "kesaradhivas," "ghritadhivas," and "dhanyadhivas" are slated for January 19.

On January 20, ceremonies pertaining to "sharkara dhivas," "phaladhivas," and "pushpadhivas" will take place. The schedule concludes with the completion of "madhyadhivas" and "shaiyadhivas" rituals on January 21.

Who will be the ‘yajman’?

Trust member Anil Mishra, along with his wife Usha Mishra, holds the position of 'yajman' in the ongoing rituals, including those conducted on the final consecration days. Traditionally, the ‘yajman’ is the primary host of a ‘puja’, representing the individual on whose behalf the prayers are conducted. Anil Mishra is required to participate in the rituals throughout, including January 22, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

Anil Mishra has confirmed his role as the ‘yajman’ for the ceremony, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi is slated to deliver a speech at the conclusion of the consecration ceremony, anticipated to have an attendance of 8,000 guests. However, only a select few will be permitted to enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Seven adhivasas

The trust has specified that there are seven adhivasas involved in the ‘pran pratishtha’ with at least three adhivasas actively in practice.

A total of 121 ‘acharyas’ are overseeing the rituals, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid providing supervision, coordination, and direction for all aspects of the “anushthan.” The primary ‘acharya’ for the ceremony will be Laxmikant Dixit from Kashi.

Scheduled to commence at 12.20 pm on January 22, the Ram temple ‘pran pratishtha’ is expected to conclude by 1 pm, as conveyed by temple trust general secretary Champat Rai during a press briefing on Monday.

Rai further announced that the newly crafted idol represents the deity in the form of a five-year-old boy standing. He said that this idol would be positioned on its designated ‘Aasan’ within the ‘Garbh Griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) on Thursday.