Watch | Air Force Day | IAF’s Abhinandan Varthaman leads MiG-21 Bison formation

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman led a ‘MiG formation’ in a MiG-21 Bison Aircraft.

Indian Air Force celebrated 87th IAF Day at the Hindon air base in Uttar Pradesh. The Ceremony showcased astonishing aerobatic display. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman led a ‘MiG formation’ in a MiG-21 Bison Aircraft. IAF officers who participated in Balakot airstrike displayed the ‘Avenger formation’. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria addressed the gathering on the occasion.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 13:18 IST

